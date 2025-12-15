crime-scene-details-emerge-in-killings-of-rob-reiner-and-wife-michele

Hours after famed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were discovered dead in their Los Angeles-area home, more details about their deaths have emerged.

Sources close to the situation revealed to TMZ that a family member slit Rob and Michele’s throats after an alleged argument inside their residence.

One of their daughters discovered them dead and told responding law enforcement that a family member had killed them. She also stated that the family member “should be a suspect,” accusing them of being “dangerous.”

TMZ first reported that Rob and Michele were found dead with lacerations consistent with knife wounds. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division is investigating the situation, ruling the couple’s deaths to be homicides.

Rob was 78, and Michele was 68 at the time of their deaths.

Rob Reiner rose to fame in the 1970s as a star of the hit sitcom All in the Family. He then shifted his career from acting to directing. Among the films he directed were Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men.

Rob and Michele Reiner’s Son Nick Has Been Taken Into Police Custody

As previously reported, Rob and Michele Reiner’s son, Nick, is being questioned about his involvement in the situation.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Nick was in police custody following the death of his parents. However, the official was unable to discuss details about the investigation. They even spoke to the media outlet on the condition of anonymity.

The Associated Press also obtained jail records showing that Nick was booked by the Los Angeles Police Department and was behind bars on Monday. Details about the charges he faces are unclear. However, the records show a $4 million bail bond had been set.

Nick Reiner struggled with drug addiction, which led to him becoming homeless in his late teen years. He previously revealed that he had turned his life around and had been living in Los Angeles for the past few years.

Rob Reiner spoke about his relationship with Nick while the younger Reiner battled his addiction. “I may not have handled it the best way,” Rob said in 2016. “I listened to a lot of people who had a desk and a diploma.”

He then noted, “I didn’t really think about my kid and what he needed.”

The father-son duo collaborated on the film, Being Charlie, which was based on Nick’s battle with addiction. Rob directed the film while Nick wrote the script.

“We didn’t go into it thinking this is going to be therapeutic or bring us closer, but it did come out that way,” Rob pointed out. “It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had. I told Nick while we were making it, I said, ‘You know it doesn’t matter, whatever happens to this thing, we won already. This has already been good.’”