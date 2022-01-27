This Might Be The Creepiest Thing About Disney Parks, And Here’s The Video To Prove It

Disneyland may be The Happiest Place On Earth™️, but it’s got some distressing features. A viral TikTok shows off perhaps the creepiest part of the entire theme park. Let’s take a look.

It’s A Small World After All

Children have been scarred by “It’s A Small World” for 58 years. The boat ride features over 300 animatronic dolls singing “It’s A Small World” by the Sherman Brothers in multiple languages. This earned the song the distinction of being the most publicly performed song of all time. The song’s been performed well over 50 million times thanks to the ride.

The attraction debuted at the historic 1964 World’s Fair in Queen, New York. Disney’s then cutting edge animatronic technology was also displayed with its Abraham Lincoln robot. The guts of these attractions would later be moved to Orlando and find permanent homes in Fantasyland and the Hall of Presidents respectively.

While the attraction was extremely high-tech in 1964, in 2022 it’s just plain creepy. The hundreds of dolls moving stoically with their cold eyes has made the ride nightmare-fuel and an easy punchline. The ride even got mocked in Lion King. Leave it to Disney to profit off both an IP, and the mockery of said IP.

It Never Turns Off

A viral TikTok courtesy of @themouslets pointed out a rather creepy factoid about the ride. Well after it closes and the jingle shuts off the animatronics stay movie. Imagine it: standing in a dark room while hundreds of dolls keep moving all night.

There are loads of fun easter eggs deliberately hidden around Disney parks. Hidden Mickey Mouse heads are fun to spot. But children’s dolls moving all night? Considerably less fun.

Not The Scariest Ride

This same TIkTok user went viral again recently in a clip viewed over 2 million times. It tells an abridged story about the scariest ride in Disney’s history: Cinderella Castle Mystery Tour. The Tokyo Disneyland attraction began as a normal castle tour, only to take a dark turn halfway through. Guests would interact with various Disney villains, and untimely one guest would vanquish one.

The Black Cauldron-inspired ride was closed in 2006 for being too scary. Considering the ride was based on one of the scariest Disney animated films, this is not too surprising. THe Disney parks are happy for most, but they certainly harbor some creepy bits.

