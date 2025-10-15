Cow Severely Injures Mother Of Bride During Wedding

A mother told the story of how a cow managed to severely injure her back during her daughter’s wedding. According to a FOX 35 Orlando interview, a cow had jumped on Cassie Constantine’s back during the reception.

Bride’s Mother Hospitalized After Freak Cow Accident At Daughter’s Wedding

Cassie initially described herself as the “jack of all trades” for this wedding. She was the wedding coordinator and the decorator, on top of being the bride’s mother. The wedding took place in a Wisconsin barn, with waterfalls in the background.

Everything was going perfectly smoothly, all the way through dinner. During this time, the location had three Highland cows for guests to take photos with. Little did they know that cows can be dangerous if provoked.

“I just squatted down to give one a little kiss on the nose and to take a picture,” Cassie recalled while wearing a body cast and lying down. “Within like a second all of a sudden the cow had jumped up and put his hooves on my shoulders.”

The injury was so severe that they rushed her to the hospital soon after. “My whole body kind of snapped forward,” said Cassie. “And when I snapped forward, my face hit the ground and I felt my entire spine crack.”

A Long Recovery Ahead

Unfortunately, Cassie was forced to miss the rest of her daughter’s wedding, despite it just getting started. “We went ahead and did dinner, and after dinner we were like, ‘Alright, we’re almost there,'” Cassie explained. “We’re in that home stretch where I can let down my hair and really have a good time.”

The good news is that Cassie has been healing smoothly from her injuries. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Although Cassie has a “lengthy recovery” ahead, she will never forget the events of her daughter’s wedding.

Despite how terrifying this may have sounded, Highland cows are known for their good temperaments. It likely didn’t know the power it had when jumping up to Cassie.

According to Wilderness Scotland, Highland cows are “generally good,” but you should know when to approach them for photos. They are not known to be aggressive, despite having a “fearsome appearance.”