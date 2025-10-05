conjoined-twin-carmen-andrade-celebrates-first-wedding-anniversary-with-heartfelt-snapshots.

Conjoined twin Carmen Andrade and her husband, Daniel McCormack, are marking their first wedding anniversary with some sweet snapshots.

In a Friday Instagram post, Carmen, 25, celebrated five years with McCormack and reminisced about their 2024 wedding.

“Five years together, one year of being your wife 🙂‍↔️,” Carmen wrote alongside wedding shots and selfies with McCormack and her conjoined twin, Lupita. “Happy Anniversary, my person, my husband, my bestest friend. Here’s to a lifetime of third-wheeling done right ❤️❤️.”

In his anniversary post shared on Saturday, McCormack, 28, shared even more snaps. “One year married, just forever to go,” he began in the caption of the sweet post.

“Happy five years together, my forever love @carmen_soland,” he added. “Getting married in Fall means I get to fall for you again every Fall (and probably fall a lot myself because I’m just very clumsy).”

Though Andrade left the comments off on her post, McCormack’s comments section was filled with well-wishers.

“Congratulations on your anniversary! You guys are such a cute and sweet couple,” one top comment read.

The couple met on the dating app Hinge in 2020 and married in October 2024 on Lover’s Leap Bridge in New Milford, Connecticut.

Conjoined Twins Carmen and Lupita Andrade Recently Gave Some Answers to Curious Onlookers

Of course, their marriage naturally sparked many questions. Carmen, Daniel, and her conjoined twin sister, Lupita, recently addressed some of these in a candid interview, though they prefer to keep certain aspects of their lives private.

“People are obsessed with sex, you know? And it is just like, frankly, it’s none of your f***ing business,” Daniel told PEOPLE in September.

“I don’t understand why people need to know about my private parts in order [to] humanize us,” Carmen added.

Meanwhile, Daniel recalled falling for Carmen because she was “a genuine person, having a funny personality. And I mean, look at her, she’s adorable. I love my wife.”

That said, the fly on the wall didn’t see the chemistry on the future couple’s first date.

Lupita recalled that Carmen and Daniel “were really boring and they talked for hours and they were both very sweaty.”

“It was summer, man. I don’t know what to tell you,” Carmen shot back.

Despite the running joke that Lupita doesn’t quite fancy Daniel, she grudgingly admitted a certain appreciation for him.

“I love him as a brother. That’s about it,” she deadpanned.

“I think there’s a certain societal expectation that there needs to be affection the entire time within a relationship,” Carmen added. “All we do is joke around a lot of the time.”

Carmen noted that while she isn’t “overly affectionate,” she and Daniel are considerate of Lupita and respect her feelings.

“Yeah, I have headphones and a phone. I don’t care,” Lupita quipped.