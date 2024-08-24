Couple’s Mugshots Go Viral Following Arrest on American Airlines Plane Over Bloody Hair Transplant

A couple’s mugshots went viral after their arrest on an American Airlines flight, which stemmed from the man’s bloody, gory hair transplant.

Eugenio Ernesto Hernandez-Garnier, 27, and Yusleydis Blanca Loyola, 32, both residents of Las Vegas, were returning from Miami on Monday when the crew aboard their American Airlines flight noticed blood oozing from Hernandez-Garnier’s head.

Miami-Dade Police told Local 10 that airline staff requested Hernandez-Garnier to clean up the blood and change his bandages. However, Hernandez-Garnier didn’t really plan for the trip post-surgery. He claimed he did not have any clean bandages available.

When the crew members requested Hernandez-Garnier to exit the plane, the couple declined to comply. “If they could not fly, no one else can either,” the couple allegedly told the crew.

In a TikTok video shared by Loyola, she joyfully expresses that her partner has just had surgery. Consequently, the entire flight was forced to disembark in Las Vegas, resulting in a delay.

When the couple are escorted off the flight, onlookers can be heard cheering.

Warning viewer discretion is advised. Guy was removed from flight after passengers complained that his still bloody hair transplant was a health risk 🫢 pic.twitter.com/r7XXpc8WZL — Marco Watts (@MarcoWatts_) August 21, 2024

The Now Infamous Bloody Hair Transplant Mugshot Has Reached All Corners of the Internet

Hernandez-Garnier and Loyola were arrested at the scene for trespassing after they persistently refused to exit the plane upon the arrival of the police. “After a brief moment of resisting to be handcuffed, they were subsequently placed under arrest,” police told Local 10.

Afterward, the unruly couple had mugshots taken that will likely live on forever in internet infamy.

Traveling for a cosmetic procedure? Don’t forget to take a few days to recover before you try & fly home from a cosmetic procedure 😅



This couple were arrested in Miami after they refused to clean up the blood from his fresh new Hair Transplant. pic.twitter.com/WfaYORr8t2 — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) August 22, 2024

The suspects were transported to Jackson West Medical Center in Florida, where Hernandez-Garnier received a medical examination. Following this, they were transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

American Airlines confirmed the bloody hair transplant ordeal that resulted in a pair of classic mugshots.

“During boarding of American Airlines flight 1858 on Aug. 19 with service from Miami (MIA) to Las Vegas (LAS), two customers became disruptive and were non-compliant with crewmember instructions,” the spokesperson told The Independent.

“Law enforcement responded and removed both customers from the aircraft. We thank our crewmembers for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The delayed flight finally departed on Tuesday morning. The couple now faces charges of trespassing after receiving a warning, as well as resisting an officer without violence. The arrest reports did not specify the cause of the bleeding for either defendant.