rapper-juvenile-storms-off-american-airlines-plane-after-flight-attendants-boot-him-from-first-class

Rap legend Juvenile is known for several smash hits such as “Back Dat Azz Up,” “Slow Motion,” and countless other viral classics. But on a recent American Airlines flight, the hitmaker went viral for a different reason.

Juvenile was involved in an airline mishap. The rapper claims to have purchased first-class seats for him and his wife. The airline staff apparently tried to move him to coach, which did not go over well.

"I'm not going to let y'all disrespect me like that," Juvenile chooses to get off the plane after American Airlines tries to move him from first class to coach. pic.twitter.com/CqnNCaBQQo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 22, 2024

As one might expect, Juvenile protested the demands of the airline staff. He also went live on his social media account to document the whole interaction.

“I’m a celebrity. I’m telling you this is going to be repercussions. It’s going be repercussions to this because I’m going to get off the plane, I’m going to get off the plane. I’m not going to let y’all disrespect me like that,” the rap star said to a member of the airline staff.

“I’m not going to let y’all choose me out of all the people on the plane and disrespect me. So I’m going to get off the plane.”

Terrell Davis Recalls American Airlines Debacle

Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis was recently involved in an American Airlines mishap.

The two-time Super Bowl champ alleges that the guy snapped and shouted Don’t“don’t hit me” before jetting from the area. Davis reports that he had no contact with the guy for the remainder of the flight. But upon arrival in California was placed in cuffs by six law enforcement agents.

“The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs. While seated and without any explanation, in front of my wife and children. The entire flight of passengers watched in silence,” Davis said.

“I was then removed from the flight. While being recorded by multiple passengers as I was paraded off of the plane in handcuffs by the officers.”