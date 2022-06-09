Couple That Sued ‘Flip Or Flop Las Vegas’ Has Warning For Other Homeowners On Renovation Shows

People around the world dream about getting chosen to appear on home renovation shows like Property Brothers, Flip or Flop, and Love It or List It. However, some couples who have been on these programs are warning others of the downsides of these home makeovers.

Couples Who Have Sued Shows For Code Violations, Property Damages, And More

While having your home redone with the help of trained contractors and decorators—plus the chance to be on TV—seems like a dream come true, multiple families are currently mired in legal battles with the HGTV shows.

Paul and Mindy King are currently suing the Property Brothers’ production company for fraud, misrepresentation, and faulty workmanship, claiming their house is now full of code violations and is unlivable.

Most couples who end up suing the shows that promised to give them their dream home do so because they claim there are code violations, improper installment of appliances, and cosmetic issues.

‘Property Brothers’ Contestant: ‘We’re Trapped’

What makes it worse for the families is the fact that, after spending thousands of dollars on these renovations, many of them can’t afford to fix the damage or move into a new house. Sharon and Gary Rosier, who appeared on Renovate My Family, are still living on the property the show renovated for them.

Among their many complaints was the destruction of a barn on the property and putting bedrooms in the basement, which flooded whenever it rained. “When everything goes bad, they’re not there for you, and then they’re like, well, you signed the contract,” Sharon explained. “But we didn’t know what we were signing.”

The Kings are in the same boat. While they do have enough money to cover legal fees while they continue fighting it out with the Property Brothers’ production company, the family can’t afford to move out.

“We’re trapped. The house is packed full of code violations, so we can’t just bail,” Paul said. “What they did was build a really nice studio to shoot their show.” However, some people have been able to settle their lawsuits and move out and on from the situation.

‘Flip or Flop’ Couple: ‘We Were Lucky Enough To Survive This’

Flip or Flop Las Vegas couple Billi Dunning and Brent Hawthorne settled their suit against HGTV for an undisclosed sum and were able to buy a new house. “It feels like home, at least now,” Hawthorne shared. “It breaks my heart that there could be others out there like us. We were lucky enough to survive this.”

While all these lawsuits appear daunting, these situations are very rare. There are hundreds of people who have appeared on home renovation shows and have been completely happy with the work done on their houses. People who want to appear on HGTV shows can still daydream about being picked for the show—but should still be prepared for the possibility that things might go sideways.

