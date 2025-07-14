Couple Arrested After Getting Intimate While Driving Stolen RV

A West Virginia couple, Shannon Bryant and Matthew McDonnell, 35 and 48, respectively, are accused of having sexual intercourse inside a stolen recreational vehicle. Allegedly, police found drugs in the car, and Bryant was impaired by marijuana consumption.

Videos by Suggest

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Smoking Gun, the incident occurred at around 12:23 on July 2. A patrolman conducted a traffic stop after he found an RV traveling east on Bluefield Avenue. As per the document, the officer had witnessed Bryant being naked and “straddling” the male driver. The RV was in motion.

As the traffic stop was initiated, the RV came to a stop, not before slowing to a rolling stop and driving for half a mile until an Advance Auto parking lot. Then, according to the complaint, a passerby warned the officer that the RV occupants had switched seats.

The officer reached the driver’s seat and observed Bryant sitting in the driver’s position. When asked about what they were doing, McDonnell nonchalantly responded, “We were f—ing.”

After being removed from the vehicle for further investigation, the officer alleged in the document that Bryant was “highly intoxicated.” Therefore, she wasn’t interviewed at the time.

However, McDonnell did not appear to be intoxicated. He allegedly told the officer that they were attempting to have sex while driving and admitted to switching seats. Furthermore, he said that he instructed Bryant to drive, fully aware she was intoxicated, as per the complaint.

Substances Found, Couple Arrested

A K9 Maverick alerted police to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. Following a probable cause search, the document alleges that police found burnt foil, a glass pipe with white residue, and a bag containing a white powdery substance. Most notably, the officer found a grinder with a green leafy substance, which appeared to be marijuana.

Bryant failed the Walk and Turn field sobriety test. Then, the results of Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement testing showed that she had “significant signs of impairment,” as per police.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, consenting to a blood draw for toxicology screening. There, she allegedly informed the officer that McDonnell had discarded a bottle of Gabapentin and methamphetamine during the traffic stop. Officers, as per the document, later found the bottle, a Gabapentin pill, and a broken glass pipe in the area.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew McDonnell was charged with indecent exposure, unlawful possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, unlawful possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, permitting DUI, reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Shannon Bryant was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, DUI-Drug, indecent exposure, and possession of a stolen vehicle.