‘Drunk’ Florida Mayor Fails Field Sobriety Test in Bodycam Footage

On August 28, police in Naples, Florida, arrested Mayor Teresa Heitmann for allegedly driving under the influence.

Bodycam footage reveals the mayor attempting to distance herself from her title, instructing officers, “Don’t call me the mayor,” as she struggled to maintain her balance during a field sobriety test after allegedly running over a neighbor’s mailbox.

NBC affiliate WBBH shared audio of a man telling 911 dispatchers: “I think the mayor is drunk, and she just, she just literally … oh, she just drove over our mailbox.”

Teresa Heitmann, the mayor of Naples, Florida., was pulled over by police for running over a neighbor’s mailbox and was found to be intoxicated and unsteady on her feet. (Image via YouTube / Fox 4 Now)

When inquired whether the woman was the mayor, the 911 caller appeared uncertain. “I don’t know. She’s claiming to be the mayor. I don’t know who she is,” they admitted.

After a momentary pause, the neighbor requested the woman to state her name once more. She responded, “Mayor Teresa Heitmann.”

However, after the police arrived shortly after 10 p.m., the 61-year-old seemed to distance herself from her title.

“No, don’t call me mayor,” she commands a police officer in the footage. “I am Teresa Heitmann right now. I am not the mayor.”

The ‘drunk’ Florida mayor was arrested after failing a sobriety test and struggling to maintain her balance. (Image via Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

The ‘Drunk’ Florida Mayor Claims a Couple Cutting Her Off Led to the Dispute

Heitmann claimed the couple cut her off in traffic, causing the dispute. However, law enforcement became suspicious of her alcohol consumption and decided to administer a sobriety test. In the video footage, Heitmann struggled to maintain her balance, leading to her immediate arrest.

The Florida mayor seemed to distance herself from her title when questioned by the police. (Image via YouTube / Fox 4 Now)

Heitmann was charged with driving under the influence after her blood alcohol level was found to be double Florida’s legal limit of 0.08, despite her claim of only having one glass of wine. She was taken to Naples Jail Center.

Heitmann was released on a $500 bond last Thursday.

Heitmann has been the mayor of Naples since 2020 and successfully secured re-election in March. (Image via City of Naples)

The politician has been serving as the mayor of Naples since 2020 and was re-elected in March.

Despite the arrest, Heitmann has no plans to step down as mayor.

“I take my responsibilities in the public role seriously,” she said earlier today, per Fox 4 Now. “I have full remorse. The toll this has taken on my family cannot easily be put into words.”

“I am profoundly sorry for the impact that it has had on my friends, my family, my constituents, city staff and the public,” Heitmann added.

Heitmann is scheduled to be arraigned on September 18.