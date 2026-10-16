Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby, Share Sweet Updates

Country singer Levi Hummon and his wife Kearsten have welcomed their first child, and they’re letting his fans in on what their first month of parenthood looks like.

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Hummon announced the birth of his daughter via Instagram on Sept. 23.

“Last night we welcomed little Hazel into the world. Momma and baby are both healthy happy and very tired!” he captioned a picture of his wife holding their newborn in the hospital.”

“So wonderful!! Congratulations🎉” actor and musician Charles Esten wrote.

British actor and musician Sam Palladio wrote “I’m so thrilled for you both!! What an angel ❤️”

The next day, Hummon posted another update, sharing the moment little Hazel got to meet her extended family.

“Turning parents into grandparents and brothers into uncles,” he captioned the post.

One fan commented, “I feel like your caption should be part of a new song!! It sounds so cute!!”

The following day, the family got to leave the hospital. And Hummon shared a video of himself doing the “Dad walk” as he carried Hazel in her carseat.

“The best😭😭 enjoy the newborn bliss!!” one comment reads.

Hummon later shared another picture of himself and his wife taking a walk with the baby, who is strapped to her mom’s chest.

“2 weeks into the best days of my life.”

On Sept. 28, Hummon shared a birthday tribute to his wife featuring Hazel shortly after birth.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! @kearstennn_k 🙏 I love you so much and this next chapter in your life has already been amazing to witness in just the first few days,” he wrote.

“I won’t get super into it, but we had a little bit of a scary moment at the hospital where I found myself alone and low key freaking out 😂 and I remember in that moment all I was praying for was you and the babies good health. It’s amazing how simple life and priorities get in those moments, and it was just the best reminder of how much you mean to me. (Not that I needed it haha!) We will celebrate you properly soon! But today I hope you get some sleep 💤”