Country Music Legend, Hall of Famer Dead at 71: Family Confirms John Anderson’s Passing

John Anderson, a neotraditional country musician best known for songs including “Swingin’,” “Straight Tequila Night,” and “Seminole Wind,” has died. He was 71.

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His family made the announcement on Oct. 21.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend,” they said in a statement shared by his press team.

“To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special. We are completely heartbroken. His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Anderson began his five decades long music career playing in rock bands. But he switched to country after hearing Merle Haggard and George Jones. After moving to Nashville to make his country dreams come true, he signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1976.

In 1983, he released “Swingin’,” which won a CMA Horizon Award and Single of the Year.

The 90s saw another career upswing for Anderson. In 1993, he was given the Academy of Country Music Career Achievement Award.

Throughout his career, Anderson had 20 Top 10 country hits, including five No. 1s. And his induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame came in 2014.

In 2024, John Anderson received one of the highest honors in country music. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“This is an institution that preserves greatness,” he said of his Hall of Fame nomination. “That I get the chance to be amongst this kind of greatness, words can’t explain.”

After his induction, he thanked the fans who had been by his side for decades.

“As always, I thank the fans who have supported the music and the shows for the last 50 years,” he said. “I could never have done it if it weren’t for you. I’m proud to have a spot in a place that preserves such greatness. I will proudly carry this honor for the rest of my life.”