Country Music Legend Cancels More Concerts Amidst Pneumonia Diagnosis

Travis Tritt is canceling more shows as he continues to recover from pneumonia. Tritt first announced that he was sick in an Instagram post on September 24.

Videos by Suggest

The cancellations were announced via social media.

“While Travis Tritt continues to improve following his previously announced pneumonia diagnosis, he needs additional time to fully recover and will be unable to perform this weekend, October 9-11,” the announcement reads.

Tritt’s concerts in Biloxi, Mississippi on October 9 and Lake Charles, Louisiana on October 10 have been canceled. But his appearance at the Stars of Texas Festival on October 11 has been rescheduled to October 10, 2027.

Travis Tritt performs during Still Playing Possum: Music And Memories Of George Jones at Propst Arena in Von Braun Center on April 25, 2023, in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)

“Thank you for your understanding, continued support, and well wishes as Travis continues to recover. He looks forward to being back on stage soon.”

This is the second time since announcing his illness that Tritt has canceled concerts.

On October 1, Tritt’s team announced that he wouldn’t be able to perform that weekend. His appearance at the Country Calling Festival would be canceled, while his concert in Richmond, Virginia was rescheduled for November.

“I’m sorry to report that I was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this week,” Tritt wrote in an Instagram post in September. “Turns out that the pneumonia was actually present for the past 2 weeks, but I didn’t know it, because I’ve never had it before. I just knew I felt a bit weak and sluggish.”

Fans are being understanding, wishing Tritt well on social media as he recovers.