Country Music Favorite Suddenly Cancels Performance, Promises to Rebound ‘Better Than Ever’

A country music star was forced to cancel a performance over the Labor Day weekend, suddenly.

“Feelin’ Good Again” hitmaker Robert Earl Keen’s team took to his Instagram to announce that he was unable to perform one of the REK’s Homecoming Weekend shows at Floore’s in Helotes, Texas.

He cited that he has been working night and day since the devastating July 4th Central Texas flood.

“Since July 5th, Robert Earl Keen, on the heels of the tragic events of July 4th, has worked day and night to continue to bring his music to the dedicated fans on tour,” the statement reads. “While also planning an unprecedented benefit for our Texas Hill Country and those affected.”

Although he wasn’t able to continue on with the performance, the country star was said to have handpicked and invited his friends, Silverada and American Aquarium, to share the evening with him.

“Tonight was meant to be a celebration of music,” the statement continued. “And they will continue to make this a great evening for everyone here.”

It was further stated that Keen always wants to ensure he can give his best to his fans and plans to return to Floore’s for two additional performances. “Thank you for understanding, and he looks forward ot sharing the rest of the weekend with you!” the statement added.

Right before his Aug. 31 performance, the country star posted, “I sure hated to miss last night’s outdoor set, but I’m ready to be back better than ever. Can’t wait to see y’all tonight and Songs & Stories and tomorrow Fan Appreciation Day – let’s make some memories together.”

The Country Music Star’s Performances Raise $3 Million for the Texas Flood Victims

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Robert Earl Keen raised $3 million for the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country during his recent Applause for the Cause benefit at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas.

Keen’s benefit was dedicated to those impacted by the Jul. 4 flood. The devastating weather event left more than 100 people dead. The maximum rainfall was 20.33 inches. Areas affected were the Texas Hill Country, especially Kerr County, and the Guadalupe River Watershed.

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram performed at the benefit, as did Hayes Carll. Tyler Childers headlined the event with Keen.

Keen shared his appreciation in an Instagram post. “Still taking it all in… Applause for the Cause showed the true heart of Texas. Together, we’ve raised 3 million dollars (and counting) for flood relief. I’m so proud of this community and beyond thankful to everyone who came out, gave, and stood with us.”