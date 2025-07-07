Death Toll At Camp Mystic Rises As More Bodies Recovered After Devastating Texas Floods

As the death toll continues to rise in the Texas Hill Country as a result of the floods, Camp Mystic, an all-girl Christian summer camp, has confirmed that more of its campers and counselors have passed away.

According to an update issued by Camp Mystic on its website, 27 campers and counselors have died after the Guadalupe River’s sudden and catastrophic flooding on Friday, July 4. There were approximately 750 campers on site when the flood started.

“Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly,” the Camp said.

Camp Mystic added that it is in constant communication with local and state authorities who are “tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls.”

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level,” the Camp added. “We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected. May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us.”

Death Toll Rises, Many Still Missing

Currently, as per Texas officials, at least 81 people have been killed as a result of the flooding. Additionally, 41 people are still missing. As per CNN, among the missing are 10 campers and one counselor.

As confirmed by a now-deleted Facebook post, and reported by the New York Post, Camp Mystic co-owner Richard Eastland was among the dead. Reportedly, Eastland heroically passed away as he attempted to rescue some of the campers before the waters swept them away.

The Heart O’ the Hills Camp director, Jane Ragsdale, is also among the dead. This was confirmed by the camp’s official Facebook page, with many mourning her loss and remembering her lovingly.

“Jane wasn’t just our director, she was our guiding light, our example, and our safe place,” the camp wrote. She had the rare gift of making every person feel seen, loved, and important. Her kindness, strength, and wisdom shaped generations of campers and staff.”

Texas officials detailed that the Guadalupe River rose about 26 feet in about 45 minutes during the early hours of Friday, July 4.