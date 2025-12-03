Country Legend Provides Health Update Five Months After Having Scary Heart Attack

A country legend is very lucky to be alive after suffering a scary heart attack just five months ago. Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens is speaking out about surviving his brush with death.

Stevens turns 87 next month. Taking to social media, he released a statement about how he’s been recovering. On his Facebook page, Stevens noted that he has been recovering well since the heart attack. He is even recording again.

The statement reads, “Ray Stevens is pleased to share that his recovery from the heart attack he suffered in July is progressing very positively. He is doing well following the life-saving procedures that took place earlier this year. Stevens remains upbeat and active, now back working full-time in his recording studio as he regains strength and continues forward with confidence.”

Ray Stevens Survives Heart Attack

The press release also included a statement from Stevens. The country legend is trying to recover enough to start performing for audiences again.

“I’m trying to get strong enough to continue performing,” Stevens said. “But in the meantime, I’ve got a lot of work I want to do in the recording studio, so I intend to focus my attention there for now.”

However, fans of Stevens have something to look forward to on the horizon. On February 12, 2026, Stevens will release his new single, “Savannah.” It should be a treat for fans.

Stevens has also been considering selling his entertainment complex called the Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom. Located in Nashville, the country legend opened the establishment in 2018. It seats up to 713 guests and has two full bars. So that’s what he’s been focused on as well.

“I’d like to sell it,” Stevens says. “I just need someone to give me a call and make an offer I can understand and can’t refuse.”

More than anything, Stevens is trying to recover from the heart attack and remains focused on his future.

The statement continued, “Though he is not currently committing to returning to live performance, Stevens remains optimistic and keeps the door open for the possibility as health and strength continue to build. For now, fans can look forward to new music on the horizon, and Stevens himself is grateful to be back doing what he loves every day.”