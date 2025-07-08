country-music-hall-of-famer-hospitalized-after-heart-attack

Ray Stevens, a beloved member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, is recovering following heart surgery.

According to a press release, the 86-year-old singer, songwriter, and entertainer was hospitalized last Friday night after experiencing chest pain. Following a heart catheterization at a Nashville hospital, doctors confirmed that the “Everything is Beautiful” singer had suffered a mild heart attack.

The minimally invasive heart surgery on Monday morning was successful. “The Streak” legend is expected to fully recover with rest and rehabilitation.

The country singer’s team announced that all upcoming performances at his West Nashville-based CabaRay Showroom have been canceled through the end of July to prioritize his health.

The Country Singer Had Recently Come Out of Retirement

Stevens had scheduled a series of concerts at his West Nashville CabaRay Showroom to promote his new comedy album, Ray Stevens … Say Whut? While Stevens initially announced his final run of performances in 2024, he surprised fans by coming out of retirement in 2025 to launch a new series of shows in support of the Say Whut? album.

Stevens, celebrated for his country hits and novelty songs like “The Streak,” has left a lasting mark on the music world. His heartfelt ballad “Everything Is Beautiful” earned him the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Male Vocalist in 1971, while his rendition of “Misty” brought him another Grammy in 1976.

Stevens is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, and the Christian Music Hall of Fame. In 2019, he joined the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Folks wanting to wish the country singer well can do so by writing him at:

Ray Stevens

5724 River Rd

Nashville, TN, 37209