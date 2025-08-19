Country Music Hall of Famer Making Huge Change After Heart Attack

Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens shared an update on his recovery from a recent heart attack and announced major plans.

A statement shared on his Facebook page confirmed that doctors referred to the incident as a “mild heart attack.”

“Ray underwent minimally invasive heart surgery in a Nashville hospital,” the statement detailed. “In late July, he underwent a second procedure where doctors placed two stents to clear other blockages. He spent a few days in a Nashville rehabilitation facility and is now at home resting to regain his strength.”

The country music legend also plans to sell his West Nashville-based CabaRay Showroom, but will still perform his previously scheduled live shows there.

“At 86 and with my recent health problems, it’s probably time to slow down, and selling CabaRay is the first step,” Stevens explained. “But in the interim, I still plan on doing shows once I’m fully recovered. I still have a lot I want to do in the recording studio, so I’ll focus all of my energy in that direction, along with making videos to go along with music from time to time.”

The statement also said Stevens loves CabaRay and hopes someone can “have as much fun here as I’ve had.”

The Country Music Legend was Hospitalized in Early July

Stevens, 86, was hospitalized in Nashville in early July after experiencing chest pain. Doctors confirmed he had a heart attack. He canceled all July performances and has not returned to the stage.

Stevens announced his retirement for 2024 but reversed his decision just months later. In May, he confirmed he would resume regular performances at his CabaRay Showroom in Nashville. Stevens plans to perform songs from his latest album, Say Whut?, along with his past hits.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Stevens is beloved for country hits and novelty songs like “The Streak” and “Mississippi Squirrel Revival”. His ballad “Everything Is Beautiful” won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Male Vocalist in 1971. Meanwhile, his version of “Misty” earned another Grammy in 1976. The comedic singer-songwriter has been performing since 1957.

Stevens was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Georgia Music Hall of Fame, and Christian Music Hall of Fame.