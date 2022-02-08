What Countries Have The Most Olympic Medals? Find Out The Top Ten Here

The Winter Olympics are in full swing in Beijing, and viewers around the world are hoping their home country takes home the most medals. But what country holds the No. 1 spot for most medals overall in both the summer and winter games? Here’s our list of the top 10 Olympic-medal winners of all time.

The Countries With The Most Medals

Russia comes in at number ten, with 547 medals. The country’s Olympic Program has had its fair share of controversies. In 2019, Russia was banned from competing after it was discovered that its athletes had been using performance-enhancing drugs for years. However, Russian athletes are still able to participate, competing under a flag for the Russian Olympic Committee.

Japan holds the number nine spot, with 555 medals. They’re just a few medals behind number eight: Australia is home to 562 Olympic medals. The number seven spot is held by Sweden, with 661 medals.

China comes in at number six, with 696 medals. They have also dealt with some Olympic scandals. Four of the country’s medalists have been stripped of their titles. In 2008, three women’s weightlifting participants lost their medals after it was discovered they were using performance-enhancing drugs. In 2010, China’s 2000 gymnastic team had to give their bronze medals back after it was revealed that one of the team members was underage at the time of the competition.

Who’s Number One?

The number five spot is held by Italy, with 742 medals. They’ve got a lot of catching up to do, as France is holding down the number four spot with 874 medals. They’re not far behind Germany, which ranks number three with 892 medals. The United Kingdom comes in at number two, with 948 medals. So, who holds the number one spot?

The United States outranks them all, with a whopping 2980 medals overall. It’ll take a while for another country to beat out the US, but with the ongoing Winter Olympic Games, some countries might move up in the rankings if they win big this year, like host country China.

Right now, the US only has five Olympic medals and no gold. The Russian Olympic Committee is leading the pack with ten total medals, but Sweden has the most gold, with four winners so far. If you’re wondering, Norway leads the all-time medal race in the winter games, with 368. The US is second with 305. Interestingly, after Germany in third, the Soviet Union ranks fourth with 194 and it hasn’t existed for the last nine Winter Olympics.

