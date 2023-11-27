Could Jenna Ortega Be In A New ‘Twilight’ Reboot? Director Catherine Hardwicke Thinks So

IF a Twilight reboot were to happen, Director Catherine Hardwicke already has her sights on the actress… Here’s Why

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, 68, said she’s already got her sights on two actors for the main roles of a reboot if one were to happen.

In an interview on the Watchalong podcast, Hardwicke declared that Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi “would be perfect” to play Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

“I mean, he’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today,” the director said in reference to Elordi, 26.

“I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing,” Hardwicke added.

Ortega would replace actress Kristen Stewart while Elordi would replace Robert Pattinson if the project were to become a reality.

The Red Riding Hood director went on to say that she recently interacted with actor Lewis Tan who told her he tried to role of Jacob Black all those years ago, but lost the opportunity to Taylor Lautner.

“It would’ve changed anyone’s life if they got that part,” Hardwicke said.

During the podcast, Hardwicke also opened up about the studio’s reluctance to cast Robert Pattinson for the iconic role of Edward.

“When he came over to my house, he had black bangs for hair and was kind of out of shape because he was hanging out at the pub all the time,” Hardwicke said. “I thought ‘it works not just in person, but it works on screen.’ I had to be sure. Of course, in person, I just got carried away, but you have to be sure — does it really translate [to the screen]?”

Following the submission of “fun auditions” by the Miss Bala director to the studio, “They called me back and go, ‘Do you think you can make this guy look good?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I do. Did you see his cheekbones? We’re doing a makeover on the hair and everything and he’s going to start working out and he’s going to be gorgeous.’ But they didn’t believe it at first. He walked over there with a stained shirt… It was Rob.”

Casting Pattinson as Edward proved to be an excellent decision, given the success of the Twilight saga that followed.

Do you think Jenna Ortega would make a good Bella Swan?