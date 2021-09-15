Could Indiana Jones Be Female Moving Forward?

The future of Indiana Jones could look radically different in the future. The iconic character, immortalized by Harrison Ford, could be female moving forward. Here’s what’s going on.

‘Indiana Jones 5’ In The Works

Ford has had the opportunity to play the role of Indiana Jones five times now, but the job’s never been exclusively his. River Phoenix memorably played a young Indy in the opening to Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Sean Patrick Flannery played a younger Jones in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones. The point here is while Ford is the most synonymous performer, there have been other actors playing Jones over the years.

Ford is going to turn 80 next year. He’s getting injured on the set with increased regularity. His return in Indiana Jones 5 wasn’t exactly guaranteed, but it is finally happening. The powers that be at Disney have a decision to make regarding the future of the role, and one option is proving controversial.

Future Is Female?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has awards aplenty thanks to Fleabag and will star alongside Ford in Indiana Jones 5 in an as-yet-undisclosed role. She’s got a stunt double, so we know the character is getting her hands dirty, and it looks like she’ll be playing Dr. Jones’ assistant.

The Daily Mail now reports that she could be replacing Ford in the title role in the future. An insider told the paper, “It would be a huge statement and a great role for Phoebe.” Spokesperson’s for Disney are staying mum on the subject so far. Another source said, “the gossip on the set is that this character will slot into the leading role.”

Response Is Mixed

Remember when they did an all-female cast of Ghostbusters? That turned into the most disliked trailer in the history of YouTube. There are too many horror stories to count of actresses getting death threats simply for starring in male-dominated action movies. Bearing this tragic reality in mind, it should come as no surprise that this rumor’s reception has been mixed.

Rumors have swirled for years that James Bond may not be a white man moving forward. It’s important to remember that these are only rumors for now. Waller-Bridge’s rise from Edinburgh Fringefest to Hollywood action star has been quick, so having her helm a Disney franchise is a pretty smart idea. Whether or not she takes the hat and whip from Ford remains to be seen. Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled for July 22, 2022.