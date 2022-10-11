No, You’re Not Extra: Why Having A Cosmetics Fridge Will Make Your Skin Look Better (And Save You Money)

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If a mini fridge dedicated to your skincare routine is wrong, we don’t want to be right. You may think that having a cold space just for your serums, cold creams, and sheet masks makes you extra. It doesn’t. In fact, your skin will thank you for it.

Cosmetic fridges have been trending in recent years thanks to social media posts. Just check out #cosmeticfridge or #minifridge to see the latest in the craze. However, mini beauty fridges aren’t just a social media trend. These skincare fridges offer users many benefits to their morning and nighttime facial routines.

The Benefits Of A Cosmetics Fridge

Have you ever noticed the label on many skincare products that instruct you to leave them in a dark, cool place? There’s a reason for that. When you keep items on your bathroom counter, they can be exposed to the sun, decreasing the product’s shelf life. By refrigerating certain ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, vitamin C, and retinol, these unstable items will stay potent longer. Since a cosmetic fridge helps products last longer, it will save you money!

People also love their cosmetic fridges because some skincare items work better at colder temperatures. By keeping products and tools like facial rollers, Gua Shas, eye creams, and sheet masks in the beauty fridge, the cold temperature helps to reduce puffiness, redness, and can increase circulation. If spending a few dollars on a cosmetic fridge can take away redness and inflammation, isn’t it worth it?

An Affordable, Highly Rated Option

We say yes! Of course, Amazon has you and your cosmetic supplies covered with several affordable options. The one that caught our attention is this cute Finishing Touch Flawless Mini Beauty Fridge.

The Finishing Touch Flawless Mini Beauty Fridge is the perfect size for just about any space. Just under one foot tall, this compact freezer-less system has one door with a built-in basket, two shelves, and a direct cool defrost system.

With an average 4.5 star rating out of over 3,600 reviews, this cosmetic fridge is a hit with most shoppers.

Many positive reviews notated the size was a major plus, just enough to hold their skincare essentials without taking up too much valuable bathroom counter space. Others noted it was handy for more than just skincare, such as for medications that need to be kept chilled or even a small bottle of water.

We will note a few people have reported a small puddle of water that formed under the fridge. The manufacturer recommends cleaning out the condensation in the fridge once or twice a week in the user manual, which could be the source of this issue. A few reviews also mention the fan noise. Although some say it’s not very loud, others noted it is noticeable at night if it’s near your bed.

Overall, the reviews are great for this skincare fridge. As one five-star reviewer said, “Perfect size for skin care and I’ve had it a couple [of] years and it still works perfect.”

The Finishing Touch Flawless Mini Beauty Fridge is on sale now during Amazon’s Early Access Prime Day. At such a great sale price, it might be worth trying yourself.

