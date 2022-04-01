Hugh Hefner’s Son Cooper Welcomes Twins With Former ‘Harry Potter’ Star

Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy mogul Hugh, has welcomed twin daughters with his wife, Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne. The couple shared the news of the birth and their daughters’ names on social media.

Couple Welcomes Twins: ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’

“My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world,” Byrne wrote in an Instagram caption. “Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier.”

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with well wishes and heart emojis. Ellie Darcy-Alden, a fellow Harry Potter star, commented on the post, writing, “So proud of you Scarlett! Those girls are so lucky to have you.” Actress Mary Kate Wiles commented, “Congrats to you both!!”

Hefner posted as well, writing, “Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday, March 26th. Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.”

Hefner And Byrne’s Relationship

Hefner and Byrne became engaged in 2015 and announced their marriage in 2019. A year later, Byrne gave birth to their first daughter, Betsy Rose. The family lives in California, where Hefner is a teacher at Chapman University. In addition to teaching, Hefner is also a US Air Force reservist and entrepreneur, starting his own adult media brand in 2019. He even ran for the California Senate in 2020 but ended up suspending his campaign a few months later.

Hefner is one of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s four children. His mother, Kimberley Conrad, was married to Hugh from 1989 to 2010. Hefner ended up taking over the family business in 2016 as his father’s health deteriorated; he passed away the following year.

The couple shared the news that they were expecting in November of last year. “Thankful for our growing family,” Byrne captioned a photo of the family. “Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.” The couple frequently post photos of their family, whether it’s family outings or hanging out at home. The twin girls are sure to add to the family fun!

