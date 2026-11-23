The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is going to be a dad! He and his model wife, Gabbriette Bechtel, are expecting their first child.

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Healy and Bechtel were spotted out together in Los Angeles recently, according to pictures obtained by People.

In the pictures, Bechtel can be seen wearing a black dress that is fitted enough to show off a baby bump.

Representatives for the couple have not responded to People’s request for comments.

Neither Healy nor Bechtel have publicly addressed the pregnancy.

Gabbriette Bechtel at the CHANEL Dinner to Celebrate Coco Crush held at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing in New York City back in 2023.

Bechtel announced the couple’s engagement in June 2024 on her Instagram after the couple attended a Charli XCX concert, People reported at the time. She shared a picture of her ring, writing “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT.”

Charli XCX is married to The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

Healy’s mom, actress Denise Welch confirmed the engagement while appearing on the UK talk show Loose Women.

“I obviously have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged, and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram,” she said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”

The couple married this July in Los Angeles at Madonna’s former estate.