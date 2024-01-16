Connie Britton Reveals Why She Pulled Out of ‘American Horror Story’ Emmys Reunion

The theme of this year’s Emmys was reunions. Unfortunately for American Horror Story fans, Connie Britton didn’t make it for a mini-reunion. She was supposed to reunite with co-star Dylan McDermott.

Instead, McDermott ended up taking the stage with Anthony Anderson dressed like the Rubber Man. Britton had to back out of attending the Emmys due to the weather. According to ET Online, Britton had to fly back to New York. She had to beat a nasty snowstorm headed for the East Coast.

Currently, Britton is filming for the TV miniseries Zero Day, so she couldn’t afford to be stranded. Still, it was unfortunate for fans of American Horror Story wanting a reunion.

However, American Horror Story fans can take solace in the fact that the original stars had an on-screen reunion just a few years ago. In 2018, Britton reappeared alongside McDermott in “Apocalypse,” which picked up with the characters from Season One.

“It was really important to me, I really wanted to do it. We had talked about it for a long time, and this was the moment,” Britton tells Variety. “I did not have to think about it. It did feel like I had to jolt myself into it a little. I hadn’t been back in seven years, and ‘Oh my gosh, can I stand in this character and the rest of it?’”

Connie Britton on ‘American Horror Story’ Future

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Britton opened up about filming the reunion. At the time, Britton took time away from her schedule to film it so she’s obviously passionate.

She said, “Well, it was very straightforward. Of course, I was going to come back. We’ve been talking about this for years, and I’ve been obviously working with him on other things, so it was really very simple. But actually, he didn’t even tell me what I was going to do. It was basically like, “Ok, we’re going to do a crossover.” And I said, “Ok, I’ll show up!” We carved it in to my Dirty John shooting schedule — which was no easy feat — and we made it happen.”

Britton won’t completely close the door on a future return to the series, saying, “I always say, never say never. To be perfectly honest, I can’t generally watch American Horror Story. It’s way, way, way too scary for me. It’s a very dark world to live in. The season that we shot, I loved, because it was such an exciting season of television.”