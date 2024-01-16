‘Cheers’ Cast Reunites at 2024 Emmy Awards 30 Years After Show’s Finale

More than 30 years after Cheers came to an end, the iconic show’s cast reunited on the stage of the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The castmates who appeared during the reunion were Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt. While on the stage, Danson thanked the award show’s host, Anthony Anderson for the introduction. “Anthony, thank you for getting us all here,” Danson shared. “Ah, this feels so nice to be here in front of all of you, thank you.”

Ratzenberger pointed out that he believes the Cheers cast being onstage was a “long overdue class reunion”

“Being together brings back some great memories from the show we’re all very proud of,” Ratzenberger continued. Perlman then asked for the cast to present an award, with Wendt walking through the stage door with the envelope for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

Although he was not present at the Emmy award ceremony, The Bear’s Christopher Storer won in the category. The Cheers crew also presented him with outstanding writing for a comedy series award.

Cheers ran for 11 seasons between 1982 and 1993. The series followed the regulars of a Boston bar with the name same as the TV show. They share their experiences and lives with each other while drinking or working at the bar.

Starring alongside Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt, the series also included Woody Harrelson, Philip Perlman, Kirstie Alley, and Shelley Long. The show sparked two spinoffs, The Tortellis and Frasier.

‘Cheers’ Cast and Creatives Previously Reunited at the ATX TV Festival Last Summer

According to Variety, Cheers cast and co-creators managed to have a reunion during the ATX TV Festival this past summer.

The media outlet reported that co-creators James Burrow, Les Charles, and Glen Charles participated in the reunion panel alongside actors Ted Danson, George Wendt, and John Ratzenberger.

During the panel, the Cheers creators spoke about making the show as the cast reflected on joining the long-running comedy series. “Teddy and Shelly [Long] auditioned together,” Burrow explained. “And they had chemistry that only makes writing better.”

Danson also praised Long for her work on the series. “I don’t think we’d seen a character like that since Lucille Ball,” he declared. “I do believe I was on Cheers because of Shelley, because Shelley was a knockout.”

The Cheers cast and co-creators further spoke about today’s sitcoms and the lack of multi-cam. “I’ve attended the funeral for a sitcom many times,” Burrows commented. “Somehow it springs out of the coffin, but I’m not sure now. I don’t know what’s going on.”