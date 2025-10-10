Connecticut Man Allegedly Executed His Parents After Being Confronted For Not Contributing To Family

A 25-year-old Connecticut man, Javian Adams, is accused of murdering his parents, execution-style. Allegedly, Adams killed them after being confronted over not contributing money to the house, which enraged him.

According to the Watertown Police Department, the investigation began on October 7. At around 6:50 a.m., WPD officers responded to a burglary call at a Lake Winnemaug Road and Sperry Road area. A 25-year-old man, later identified as Adams, was placed under arrest.

He, however, was soon connected to a Waterbury homicide case that ocurred the night before.

As reported by NBC Connecticut, police officers responded at around 11 p.m. on October 6 to a Beverly Avenue home following shooting reports. Inside, the police found Carlene Williams and Marc Adams, both shot dead.

An arrest warrant obtained by the outlet detailed that Javian Adams had engaged in a heated argument with his mother. Video surveillance footage showed him leaving the house and then returning shortly before the murders took place, the warrant said.

Execution-Style Murders

Police officers learned from witnesses that Adams had a rocky relationship with his parents. Allegedly, Adams had been stealing from his mother’s bank account, which led to various verbal altercations.

Earlier, on October 6, however, the argument was over Adams not contributing money to the family.

“You don’t pay rent, you don’t pay a bill, you don’t even buy food,” the mother allegedly yelled, as heard in the aforementioned footage. Adams, angry, answered, “I don’t care no more. F-ck what y’all say,” according to the police.

WFSB reported that Javian Adams allegedly executed Carlene and Marc in the Beverly Avenue house. He is accused of shooting his mother twice and his father, who did not live in the house, once in the back of the head. Then, he allegedly fled the house, and he was accused of breaking into the Sperry Road house the following morning.

Adams was charged with multiple counts, including murder with special circumstances, murder – commission of a felony, burglary, and criminal use of a weapon, among others. His public defender stated that he maintains his innocence.

The 25-year-old man has an extensive criminal history, with several assault and domestic violence cases still pending. He is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.