Conan O’Brien Speaks out About Party Rob Reiner Attended Shortly Before His Shocking Death

Nearly three months after Rob Reiner died, Conan O’Brien opens up about the party the late filmmaker attended right before the famed filmmaker’s death.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, O’Brien discussed inviting Reiner to the party. “Very simple, we had a party,” he shared. “We invited our really good friends.”

“And then, the next day, this terrible thing,” he pointed out.

The former talk show host continued to speak about the party, which is often connected to the events that led to Reiner’s son, Nick, allegedly killing him. Nick was also accused of killing his mother, Michele Singer Reiner, the same night.

“Whatever difficulties my wife and I have experienced having our name attached to it are nothing compared to the scale of the tragedy for the family and the loss of Rob and Michele,” O’Brien explained. “If you’re a known person, your name is going to get dragged into things sometimes, but it is not a hardship. There is only sadness that they’re gone.”

Reports revealed that Nick had also been at O’Brien’s party and got into a “very loud argument” with Rob.

O’Brien Previously Spoke About Reiner Attending the Party

Two months following the tragedy, O’Brien spoke to The New Yorker about seeing Rob and Michele at the party.

“I knew Rob and Michele, and then increasingly got closer and closer to them, and I was seeing them a lot,” he said. “My wife and I were seeing them a lot, and they were so — they were just such lovely people. And to have that experience of saying goodnight to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they’re gone.”

He further pointed out, “I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward. I mean, there’s no other word for it. It’s just very — it’s so awful. It’s just so awful.”

“And I think about how Rob felt about things that are happening in the country,” O’Brien added. “How involved he was, how much he put himself out there — and to have that voice go quiet in an instant is still hard for me to comprehend.”

Less than 24 hours after the party, Rob and Michele were found dead at their Los Angeles-area residence. Nick was arrested the following day. He has pleaded not guilty.

Following Nick’s first hearing, Rob and Michele’s other children, Jake and Romy, released a statement. “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received,” the siblings added. “Not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.”