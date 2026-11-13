Comedian Who Hosted ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Series Dead at 48: Cause of Death Released for Dai Henwood

New Zealand comedian and TV presenter Dai Henwood has died, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer. He was 48.

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His management company announced his death in an Instagram post on Nov. 10.

“It is with a deep sadness that we share the news that Dai Henwood ONZM passed away today,” the announcement read. “After valiantly living with colon cancer for the past six years, Dai died holding the hands of his family. Dai is survived by his beloved wife Jo, his darling children Charlie & Lucy, and his devoted mother Dame Carolyn Henwood.”

“After decades of entertaining us on both stage and screen, he then shared his vulnerability during his cancer diagnosis. He truly brought people together, radiating positivity and a magnetic charm that pull strangers and friends into his orbit. Dai’s contributions to comedy, various charities, and the general positive vibes of Aotearoa will leave an indelible mark.”

“Dai will be dearly missed by his whānau, his friends, and those who saw him entertain a nation. We were lucky to have him in our lives, and we will hold his memory dearly in our hearts.”

Henwood, who was born in February 1978 in Wellington, is a member of New Zealand theatre royalty. His father Ray Henwood ONZM, born in Wales, was a prominent actor and one of the founding members of Circa Theatre.

He is known for shows including 7 Days and Family Feud. He also hosted the New Zealand version of Dancing with the Stars.

Dai Henwood revealed his cancer diagnosis in January 2023, saying he had been diagnosed in 2020.

“For a couple of years, I kept my diagnosis private,” he said. “I performed when I could, sticking to my old stand-up material, pretending nothing was wrong, but I realised I wasn’t being authentic. When I shared my story, it was cathartic. So many people related and sent love, which made me feel incredibly supported.”

While appearing on the Between Two Beers podcast in April 2026, Henwood spoke about how his diagnosis transformed his outlook on life.

“Before the diagnosis, I felt like I was acting like Dai Henwood. Now I just am Dai Henwood,” he said.

“My mantra for life is: when the fear of death is gone, all that remains is the joy of living. I don’t have any fear of death. I don’t think anyone should,” he told Stuff.