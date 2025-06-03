Comedian Fortune Feimster and Wife Jacquelyn Smith Announce ‘Difficult Decision’ To End Their Marriage

A little over a month after announcing their separation, Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn “Jax” Smith have decided to end their marriage.

In a statement on her social media accounts, Feimster announced the news. “Together, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the comedian wrote. “We’ve been separated for a little bit, both of us dealing with tough health situations in our families, so it wasn’t something we were ready to talk about.”

Feimster then wrote, “While we are sad to see this chapter of our lives come to a close, we wish each other nothing but the best as we move forward. We’ve had 10 years together, and there’s so much to celebrate about that and so much we will look back on fondly.”

The Mindy Project alum added that out of respect for her and Smith, they ask for privacy while they navigate through the challenging time.”

The soon-to-be-exes were first romantically linked in 2016. They got engaged in early 2018 and were married in 2020.

Fortune Feimster Previously Opened Up About Her Marriage

While promoting her 2022 Netflix standup comedy special, Good Fortune, Feimster opened up about her marriage to Smith. In that special, Feimster uses a story about her engagement to Smith to share a positive message.

“I want people to know me and Jax are like everybody else,” she explained. “We happen to be gay, but our story is not much different from other people’s. You don’t have to be gay to relate to an engagement story.”

Feimster also pointed out, “I get a lot of men coming up to me after shows like, ‘Oh, my God, the proposal was the most nerve-wracking thing.’ It’s nice to be able to relate to them on that.”

Feimster further shared in the interview that Smith did not want to be in the spotlight. “She’s the brains helping me. We’re teammates. It’s a good balance.”

Smith then said, “I don’t have a problem seeing her shine and getting all the attention. I love that for her. But I don’t want any of that! I never want to get on that stage.”