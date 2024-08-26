Comedian Eric André Hospitalized After John Cena Threw Him ‘Through a Shelf’

Reflecting on his years in the entertainment industry, comedian Eric André recalls when John Cena launched him through a shelf during the fifth season of his self-titled show.

While speaking to PEOPLE, André revealed he ended up in the hospital following the Cena interaction. “I got through the shelf okay, but we forgot to sandbag the shelf — the frame of the shelf —,” he explained. “So the metal frame tipped over and knocked me in the head. I got a concussion and went to the hospital.”

Along with the John Cena incident, Eric André stated he accidentally thrust his hand through a window while filming a prank. “I was trying to hammer the window, but my whole hands went through,” he recounted. “It sliced me up, and I had to get stitches. I had to go to the hospital for that.”

While continuing to speak about his Adult Swim comedy show, André stated that his guests had no idea what they were getting into. “Even if they did thorough research, they watch every episode, they’re super fans, once you sit in that chair, and explosives are being detonated,” he said. “And flying African hissing cockroaches are coming out of my coffee mug? It doesn’t matter how prepared you are.”

He then pointed out, “We’ve gotten it to the point where it doesn’t matter how prepared you are. Once the torture begins, everybody’s going to react in a genuine way. We don’t ever want people playing along.”

Eric André Further Spoke About His Show’s Success

Meanwhile, Eric André went on to share his thoughts about the show giving him two Emmy nominations this year.

“We’ve been doing the show for over 10 years, so to even just get the acknowledgment of the nomination [is amazing],” André noted. “But I get a little superstitious about this stuff. I’ll celebrate if I get one of those trophies in my hand.”

When asked who he would love to have as a guest, Andre stated Ghislaine Maxwell, who was the former girlfriend and co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison after being found guilty of child sex trafficking nad other offenses connected to Epstein.

“She’s got stories to tell, man,” Eric told PEOPLE while discussing why he’d want Ghislaine on his show.

He then noted he wanted to do an entire episode “underwater.”

“I think it’d be majestic and surreal,” he added.

Seasons one through six of The Eric Andre Show is available on Hulu.