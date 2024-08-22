John Cena Says Filming Intimate Scenes ‘Is the Worst’ in Hilarious New Interview

Similar to WWE legend Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, 16-time champion John Cena has started to transition from the ring to the big screen. Cena has already appeared in several movies.

But the move from WWE to Hollywood has been no easy transition. Cena says that it has been quite hard (no pun intended). During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Cena recalled shooting the movie Trainwreck.

He particularly referenced a sex scene with the star of the film, Amy Schumer, and how difficult it is to pull off those scenes.

John Cena Gets Candid on Shooting Sex Scenes

“Right now, you guys at home think it’s just us. There’s a whole f****** world back there,” Cena said, referencing the camera crew off-camera.

“We started off practicing. It was like a closed set. I’ve come to grips with like ‘This is who you are. You work hard every day to be the best you can, f*** it man, let it hang out.’ There are so many people you need to make a movie, there’s nothing intimate about it. Nothing. Like it’s really embarrassing.”

Cena also noted that it is even more difficult to pull off comedic sex scenes. Because you have to make an already awkward situation even more awkward.

“It’s different,” he added. “I don’t wanna say it sucks, it’s just different than you all think it is.”

Roman Reigns Receives High Praise From WWE Star

Cena is widely regarded as the most decorated WWE superstar ever. He and Hall of Famer Ric Flair have won the most WWE Championships ever with 16.

But despite the praise that Cena gets for the WWE’s success, he still doesn’t believe that he is the GOAT WWE superstar. He thinks that title belongs to Roman Reigns.

“Even when the fans didn’t like him, he was still in a main event spot. He’s been in a main event lens for over a decade now,” Cena said.

“And he’s brought through his clock, and you could say whatever forces helped it, but in 2012 the stock was trading at 11 bucks, WWE or TKO stocks now at 117, that’s on his shoulders.”

“There isn’t a better indication of, and I know it’s a team effort and nobody does it alone, but that, to me, that’s some serious s**t.”