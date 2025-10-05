Colorado Woman Allegedly Stabbed Mother To Death, Told Daughter To Keep Quiet

A Colorado woman, 37-year-old Sarah Riste, is accused of stabbing her mother to death at a Westminster home. Allegedly, Riste killed Kathy Johnson while her own daughter was present at the house, telling the child not to speak about what had occurred.

According to a release issued by the Westminster Police Department (WPD), the incident occurred on Sunday, September 28. At around 2 p.m., WPD officers responded to a W 92nd Place residence after receiving a disturbance report.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased woman who had “visible signs of trauma.” Officers made contact with Riste and a child, aged unspecified, who were present at the residence.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Denver Post, Riste and her daughter were sitting on the steps outside the home. Riste didn’t reveal much about the incident to the responding officers, other than there had been an accident, the document detailed.

The deceased woman, identified as 62-year-old Kathy Johnson, was found under multiple blankets on the hallway floor. The affidavit detailed that blood had been splattered on the walls inside the house.

Mother Arrested

While investigating the incident, WPD officers allegedly heard Riste yelling at her daughter, instructing the young child not to speak. The affidavit further detailed that Riste’s shirt and hands were bloodied.

In an interview with investigators, Riste allegedly stated that she and Johnson had engaged in an argument at the home. She detailed that the argument broke out between the two following years of emotional abuse. The argument then turned physical, and Riste grabbed a knife from the kitchen, the document alleged.

The investigators also spoke with Rise’s child. The affidavit detailed that the young child said “something to the effect of: mom stabbed grandma, mom is going to jail, grandma is dead and now I don’t have anyone,” The Denver Post reported.

Sarah Riste was placed under arrest for the stabbing death of Kathy Johnson, and her child was turned over to Child Protective Services. The Colorado 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that a first-degree murder charge was filed against Riste.

As per Law & Crime, her next court appearance is scheduled for October 8.