Illinois Woman Recorded His Dying Boyfriend Who Was Beaten To Death With Bat And Shot

A 25-year-old Illinois woman, Gabrielle Stine, will spend decades behind bars for the 2023 murder of her boyfriend, 31-year-old Jamere Bew. The victim was beaten to death with a baseball bat and shot, and Stine took pictures and videos of his dying boyfriend before his demise.

As reported by The Pantagraph, Stine was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday, September 30. She pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for her role in Bew’s 2023 death, with the prosecution dismissing charges of aggravated kidnapping and residential burglary as part of the plea agreement.

“The details surrounding this case are horrific, and the knowledge that the victim’s family and friends now carry of the victim’s final moments is a burden nobody should have to endure,” State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said. “It is our hope that the victim’s family and friends will find some peace knowing this chapter is closed.”

The investigation began on November 25, 2023. At around 7 a.m., McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a rural area in south Bloomington, Illinois, after Stine reported that his “friend” had been shot. Authorities learned that Bew had spent the previous night at the apartment of Justin Klets, 28, one of the co-defendants.

Police officers arrived at Kletz’s apartment and quickly noticed the smell of bleach. Then, they found bloodied items, including a couch, in a nearby dumpster. Furthermore, prosecutors said that the officers heard someone inside the apartment saying that they needed to “burn it all.”

Stine and Kletz, alongside co-defendant Derek Siebring, 20, gave conflicting stories to the police. All of them blamed each other for Bew’s death.

Turns out that Gabrielle Stine had told Kletz and Siebring that Bew, her boyfriend, had sexually assaulted her, Law & Crime reported. Enraged, the two men beat Bew with a baseball bat. Then, he was wrapped in a blanket, duct-taped, and even strangled. Finally, he was driven to the rural area where he was eventually. There, he was shot multiple times.

Kletz and Siebring were charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery involving strangulation.

Initially, Stine was charged with residential burglary. At the time, police said that she had broken into Bew’s apartment following his death. However, authorities later found that she had recorded videos and taken photos of a dying, bound Jamere Bew. She was then charged with first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Siebring pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated battery and was sentenced to 68 years in prison. Kletz pleaded guilty in September. He will be sentenced on November 25, 2025, exactly two years after he killed Bew.