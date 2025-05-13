Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Accuses Him of Abuse, Kicking Her Out Of Their Shared Home On Mother’s Day

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend, Denise Bidot, accused the rapper of allegedly kicking her and her daughter out of their shared home on Mother’s Day.

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram Story post, Bidot unleashed on the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. She claimed he broke up with her by text message.

“Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today,” she explained, per Entertainment Weekly. Her daughter Joselyn also appeared in the video. “I am just recovering from surgery. I can’t even lift boxes, but this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today.”

The model then stated, “I am absolutely unsure how to even process my emotions. If y’all got lawyer recommendations, please send them. I know he has two girls being flown in today, and who knows how many plethora of girls he has.”

She also pointed out that she has been “nothing but supportive” to Lil Wayne, noting she “loved him ’till the end of the f–ing world.”

Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Accused Him Of Being Physically Violent Towards Her

Continuing to speak out about the sudden break-up, Lil Wayne’s girlfriend said he not only psychologically abused her, but he also physically abused her.

“It’s not just the emotional abuse,” she said. “This man has actually laid a f—ing hand on me. Like, nah. And I took it. What’s crazy is they always say you’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake.”

She then claimed she knew other women Lil Wayne had “put his hands on.” She described the rapper’s alleged behavior as being a “new low, even for him.”

“You literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City where I was living, and brought me here for this bulls–?” she asked. “That’s crazy, you guys.”

She also posted a picture that reads, “Breaking up with someone on Mothers Day is diabolical. Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith.”

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot have been in an on-again/off-again relationship since 2020.