Colorado Park Ranger Claimed Someone Had Stabbed Him. That Someone Was Himself: Sheriff

A 26-year-old Colorado park ranger, Callum Heskett, reportedly claimed that someone had stabbed him at Staunton State Park, leading to a multi-agency law enforcement response. However, it was found that Heskett had, in fact, stabbed himself, according to the local sheriff.

According to the most recent update issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 19. At the time, Heskett claimed that a supposed suspect had attacked and stabbed him.

The “seasoned” Colorado Parks and Wildlife seasonal ranger reported that the suspect had fled on foot, providing a “detailed description,” the JCSO said.

As a result of the reported stabbing, JCSO deputies and “numerous front range first responders” arrived at Staunton State Park. A multi-agency law enforcement response team assisted during the search for the suspect.

As a result, two people of interest were detained. However, they were later released, as they were determined to have no involvement.

While Heskett was airlifted to a local hospital, “several schools and nearby citizens were asked to remain locked down for safety.” Additionally, Staunton State Park was closed at the time.

Inconsistencies Found, Park Ranger Arrested

As the police were investigating the incident, inconsistencies emerged in Heskett’s statements, the JCSO alleged. Additionally, the evidence was found to be “conflicting and questionable,” and the story fell apart after investigators interviewed Heskett. As per the JCSO, what Heskett claimed had happened was “flawed and erroneous.”

As a result, Callum Heskett was arrested on Thursday, August 21. He remains hospitalized and, once released, he will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

He faces charges of attempt to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence, false reporting to authorities, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operation, and second-degree official misconduct. His bond was set at $10,000.

The update didn’t specify the inconsistencies in Heskett’s story. However, the JCSO shared a revelation via a 1-word post on X. When a user asked if the park ranger had stabbed himself, the JCSO said, “Yes.”

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring public safety and holding individuals accountable when false reports create unnecessary risks for the community and first responders,” the JCSO said.