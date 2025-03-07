Artist Couple Murdered in New York, Person of Interest Detained

Two artists were found murdered in their Buffalo, New York, home on Tuesday, March 4.

Buffalo’s acting Mayor, Chris Scanlon, identified the victims as Michael “Mickey” Harmon, 40, and his partner Jordan Celotto, 37, during a press conference on Wednesday.

Deputy Buffalo Police Commissioner Patrick Overdorf reported that officers discovered their bodies after responding to a 911 call about a “person with a knife.” The call was placed by a friend who had visited their home out of concern when one of them failed to show up for work.

“Upon arrival, the officers did encounter a male with a knife. The male did drop the knife but only after cutting himself,” Commissioner Overdorf explained.

The 35-year-old man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to the hospital, where he remained under police supervision as of Wednesday, March 5. Authorities have identified him as a “person of interest.”

Murder of New York Artist Couple Not Classfied as hate Crime

The Buffalo Police homicide squad continues to investigate the artists’ deaths, though authorities have stated they are not classifying the murder of the couple as a hate crime.

“There is no indication at this point in the investigation that it is related to a hate crime,” Commissioner Overdorf explained. “But obviously, we are early in the investigation and continue to investigate all leads,” he added.

During the press conference, Council Member Mitch Nowakowski described Harmon and Celotto as “partners for quite some time” and referred to them as his “personal friends.”

“As district council member and as a member of the LGBTQ community, there is nothing that suggests that this was a hate crime, so I want to put those tensions at ease,” he added. “The larger Community does not have to be fearful that somebody that could be in connection of these homicides is at large.”

During a press briefing, Scanlon stated that authorities “do not yet have an answer” regarding whether the person of interest is connected to Harmon and Celotto.

Nowakowski described Harmon as a “prolific artist” who co-owned an art gallery called “The Pineapple” on Allen Street. He also noted that art served as the “mutual connection” between Harmon and Celotto.

Meanwhile, loved ones have organized two GoFundMe campaigns. One to help cover funeral expenses for Harmon and another to support Celotto’s family during this difficult time.