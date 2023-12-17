Colin Burgess, AC/DC Drummer, Dead at 77

Colin Burgess, best known as the original drummer of AC/DC, has reportedly passed away. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Dec. 15, AC/DC announced the passing of Burgess. “Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” the classic rock band declared. “He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

According to TMZ, Burgess became a member of AC/DC alongside Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Dave Evans, and Larry Van Kriedt. He was only with the group until its first hit track Can I Sit Next to You Girl and performed its first gig at Chequers nightclub in Sydney, Australia.

Unfortunately, Colin Burgess was removed from the band after being accused of getting wasted on stage during a 1974 performance. He was replaced by Phil Rudd, who has been the band’s drummer for decades. AC/DC even re-recorded Can I Sit Next to You Girl with Rudd performing on drums.

Before joining AC/DC, Burgess played drums for the Australian rock group, The Masters Apprentices from 1968 to 1972. He and the other The Masters Apprecientces were inducted into Australia’s ARIA Hall of Fame in 1988. He also played for a project called Guitar Heroes and later joined the tribute group, Dead Singer Band. This group was dedicated to Australian singers who have died.

The current lineup for AC/DC is Phil Rudd, Angus Young, Cliff Williams, Brian Johnson, and Stevie Young. Although the bandmates were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, Burgess did not receive the same honor.

The cause of Colin Burgess’ death has not been disclosed.

AC/DC Fans React to Colin Burgess’ Passing

Following the news that founding member of AC/DC, Colin Burgess passed away, fans quickly took to social media to speak out about the loss.

AC/DC fans also mourned Burgess and thanked him for his contributions to the legendary rock band. “Rest in power, Colin Burgess,” one fan declared. “Your thunderous beats paved the way for generations of rockers to come. You’ll always be remembered as the heartbeat of AC/DC/early years.”

Another fan wrote, “Very sad to hear this. He was a little [before] my time but I’m sure Colin would want you boys to keep rockin’. You will always have the memories, even ones you didn’t remember. AC/DC 4-ever.”

A fellow AC/DC fan then added a special remark for Burgess’ friends and family. “I am so saddened to hear the loss of Colin Burgess. My heart goes out to his family and friends!!! Rest in peace, Colin!!! Rock in heaven!!!”