‘Codependent’ Tori Spelling Says She Can’t Use the Restroom Alone, 7-Year-Old Son Watches

Everybody poops. Indeed, this is a lesson Tori Spelling’s 7-year-old son learned hands-on by watching his mother in the restroom.

On Monday’s Misspelling podcast, Spelling revealed to listeners that throughout her 18-year marriage to Dean McDermott, she has never experienced a moment of privacy. The actress claims she’s unable to even use the bathroom alone.

Spelling clarified that she previously conducted her personal matters in her husband’s presence. However, following their separation, she now subjects her children to her bowel movements. Gentlemen suitors, take note!

“First it was Dean, then it was kids,” Spelling explained. She and McDermott are parents to five children: Liam, 17; Stella, 15; Hattie, 12; Finn, 11; and Beau, 7.

Tori Spelling Details Her Soon Watching Her Use the Restroom

“Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me, like, while I’m pooping,” she admitted. “I think I function better with people.” Tori Spelling seems to be self-aware enough to know having her kids watch her make the wallpaper peel might be a bit much.

“Is that codependent?” Spelling wondered aloud before adding, “Yes. Cool.”

The revelation emerged after the actress reflected on advice she received that she should “find happiness…alone.” She and McDermott ended their relationship in June 2023 following a fierce argument that escalated to Spelling throwing a loaded baked potato. Despite this, the star of the 90s didn’t proceed with filing for divorce until March. She chronicled the moment she informed McDermott about her decision live on her podcast.

Spelling confirmed the completion of the “formality” during a call with McDermott, expressing her love before ending the conversation. Although his part of the conversation wasn’t broadcast, Spelling asserted that he said, “I have a lawyer. I was gonna do this, but cool, yeah, saves me $500.”

The couple tied the knot in 2006 and began expanding their family in the subsequent year.

Meanwhile, McDermott has begun a new chapter with Lily Calo. On Monday, Spelling openly admitted her fondness for McDermott’s new partner, saying she likes her “a lot.” Despite this, she hasn’t refrained from referring to her ex as “babe” in Calo’s presence during family meals.

“I’m like, ‘What am I supposed to call him? Dean?’” she wondered aloud. “Like, I have not called him Dean in 18 years. It’s so weird,” she admitted.

No word on whether Lily Calo forces McDermott to watch her defecate in the bathroom as Tori Spelling did.