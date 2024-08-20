‘Clueless’ Star Alicia Silverstone Horrifies Fans With Video Eating ‘Poisonous’ Berry

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone caused quite a stir on social media after she posted a video of herself eating a “poisonous” berry.

In the video, which was posted on all of her socials, Silverstone was seen holding the berry, which looked similar to a cherry tomato. “I’ve discovered something,” she said. “And I can’t figure out what it is, and I need your help.”

Despite having no idea what type of berry was, Alicia Silverstone shared she bit into it because she randomly saw it on the street. However, she concluded that it was “definitely not” a tomato. She noted that its leaves didn’t resemble a tomato plant. She also noticed that it was grown on a bush, instead of a vine.

“So what the heck is that?” the actress questioned. She then put the cherry up to the camera to show it was full of tiny seeds before admitting she didn’t think she was “supposed to eat it.”

“It’s almost like a pepper,” Silverstone described while chewing. “Does anyone know what this is? I don’t know what it is. I need someone to tell me.”

She further noted that she stumbled upon the berry while in England.

Fans Quickly Share With Alicia Silverstone What Kind of Cherry It Was

Safe to say, it didn’t take long for fans to grow concerned over the actress’ well-being.

“It’s a Jerusalem cherry .. Solanum pseudocapsicum,” one fan pointed out. “It’s an ornamental so don’t eat anymore.”

Another fan stated, “According to Google lens Solanum pseudocapsicum is a nightshade species with mildly poisonous fruit. It is commonly known as the Jerusalem cherry, Madeira winter cherry, or, ambiguously, ‘winter cherry.’ So, stop eating fruits from unknown sources, ma’am.”

Other fans just couldn’t believe Alicia Silverstone decided to eat a random cherry she found on the sidewalk. “When she said it was on the street and she just but into it, my heart skipped a beat thinking she ate outdoor floor food. So glad she showed the plant,” a fan noted.

Another concerned fan further stated, “Anyone else from the UK agree we don’t eat these also we don’t eat random shit we find in the street.”

A fellow fan jokingly added, “Imagine looking outside your window and Alicia Silverstone is eating your plants.”

Alicia Silverstone has yet to post any updates about how she is doing after eating the mysterious cherry.