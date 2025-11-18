Cloudflare Error Causing Widespread Internet Outages Including Social Media Sites Like X

Many woke up on Tuesday morning to another widespread internet outage. Cloudflare errors are affecting a host of sites, including most notably social media sites like X.

The platform owned by Elon Musk is experiencing a host of connection issues. But it’s far from the only one. Infrastructure company Cloudflare is experiencing “widespread 500 errors, [with] Dashboard and API also failing.”

This has affected multiple parts of the internet.

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” the company wrote in a status update around 7AM ET. “We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem.”

The company has been working to fix the issue. Some sites are starting to recover from the errors. However, users may continue to experience “higher-than-normal errors rates.”

Cloudflare Down

Cloudflare says it is focused on fixing the issues as quickly as possible.

It wrote, “Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly.”

Providing network services for a vast array of clients, Cloudflare going down is critical. Sites that have been affected include X, OpenAI, Spotify, Downdetector, Letterboxd, and more. Many display an “internal server error on Cloudflare’s network.”

It’s not the first time something like this has happened. Earlier this year, Amazon’s cloud services experienced issues, bringing down parts of the internet. The fact that this has happened again has critics ringing the alarm bells.

Speaking with Newsweek, Graeme Stuart, head of the public sector at cybersecurity firm Check Point, highlighted concerns about cloud infrastructure providers. He said, “Cloudflare going down today sits in the same pattern we saw with the recent AWS and Azure outages. These platforms are vast, efficient and used by almost every part of modern life.”

Stuart, like some critic,s is concerned about so much of the internet relying on just a couple of providers.

He also said, “The internet was meant to be resilient through distribution, yet we have ended up concentrating huge amounts of global traffic into a handful of cloud providers.”