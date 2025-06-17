elon-musk-posts-drug-test-results-amid-substance-use-allegations

Following a bombshell report from The New York Times about his alleged substance use, Elon Musk posted the results of a rapid drug test.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the former White House adviser posted a screenshot of his results from a drug test by Fastest Labs of South Austin. The results showed a negative result for various drugs, including ketamine, ecstasy, cocaine, methadone, and amphetamines.

The test was conducted on Jun. 11, and the results were officially reported on Jun. 16.

“LOL,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

In its report, The New York Times claimed that Elon Musk frequently used ketamine while campaigning for President Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024. The billionaire also allegedly traveled with a pill box that contained ADHD treatment medication, Adderall.

According to Fastest Labs of South Austin’s website, the urine test can detect drugs that have been ingested within the last 2-10 days. One of the company’s employees noted that the hair follicle drug tests are considered more reliable in detecting drugs as far back as three months.

Elon Musk Slams The New York Post and The Wall Street Journal in Multiple Social Media Posts

Along with The New York Times, Elon Musk called out the Wall Street Journal for its reports against him. The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the Tesla founder’s drug use in January 2024.

“I hereby challenge the NYT and WSJ to take drug tests and publish the results,” Musk stated in one post. “They won’t, because those hypocrites are guilty as sin.”

He then posted a photo of the Wall Street Journal logo, using the WSJ to spell out “We suck at journalism.”

“Their new name is perfect,” Musk declared.

Elon Musk previously slammed The New York Times for the drug use allegations. He claimed that the media outlet’s reporters were “lying their a– off.”

“To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs!” he stated. “The New York Times was lying their a– off.”

However, Musk did confirm that he has used ketamine in the past. “I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on X,” he pointed out. “So this [is] not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.”