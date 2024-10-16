Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence Following Fight With Boyfriend

Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of acting icon Clint Eastwood, was arrested for domestic violence over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

The incident, which was confirmed to Fox News Digital by Lieutenant Andrew Myers, occurred at approximately 10:42 p.m. local time on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Beverly Hills Police was dispatched to a “Safety Zone” at 464 North Rexford Dr. (BHPD HQ) for a radio call of a possible domestic violence incident.

“Officers conducted an investigation,” Myers explained. “And based on statements and injuries, Francesca Ruth Fisher Eastwood of Los Angeles was arrested for a felony, PC 273.5 – domestic violence, and was booked at BHPD Jail.”

Clint Eastwood’s daughter was registered into the system at 2:06 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, by Beverly Hills Police Department officers. The 31-year-old actress was placed under arrest for “assault-domestic violence/inflicting corporal injury (spouse or cohabitant abuse).

TMZ also reported that Francesca verbally argued with her boyfriend while driving around Beverly Hills. The exchange allegedly escalated and became a physical altercation. Amid the fight, her boyfriend called police, who had advised him to drive to what’s known as the “Safety Zone” outside the Beverly Hills Police Department.

After arriving at the Safety Zone, the couple gave their statements to the police. Then her boyfriend was assessed for alleged injuries caused by Clint Eastwood’s daughter. She was then arrested.

It was further confirmed that Francesca posted $50,000 bail and was released from jail. Per California law, the Beverly Hills Police Department did not reveal details about the alleged victim.

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Is Currently In a Relationship With Alexander Wraith

Francesca is currently in a relationship with Alexander Wraith. The Mandalorian star was reportedly seeing Eastwood while still being married to his wife of eight years, Lili Gailraud.

However, the actor clarified that he and Gaildraud were separated for three years before their divorce. The former spouses officially divorced in 2018.

Eastwood and Wraith share a six-year-old son, Titan. The actor also has a son from a previous relationship as well.

Years before she and Wraith got together, Clint Eastwood’s daughter was briefly married to Jonah Hill’s brother, Jordan Feldstein. The exes married on Nov. 17, 2013, but Francesca famously filed for an annulment a little over a week later.

Feldstein passed away in 2017. His cause of death was reportedly blood clots that originated in his legs. He also suffered from pneumonia and obesity. He was 40 at the time of his death.

Following the end of her short-lived marriage, Francesa went on to star in the E! reality show Mrs. Eastwood & Company. She also appeared in her father’s 2014 film adaptation of Jersey Boys.

Francesa is the only child of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher. She has seven known half-siblings, which include Scott and Kyle Eastwood.