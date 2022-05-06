What Is Clint Eastwood’s Son Kyle Doing Today?

Clint Eastwood has many, many children. The Fistful of Dollars star has at least eight kids, but the number could be higher. His son Kyle Eastwood is a frequent collaborator of his father. Let’s learn what he’s up to now.

Following His Lineage

The Eastwood family is loaded with musicians and jazz lovers. One of Clint’s father’s many jobs was as a singer, and Clint himself made the musical Paint Your Wagon. He’s also a known lover of jazz music, so he had no qualms whatsoever when Kyle decided to go into music.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kyle cited his father as a major influence: “I grew up listening to jazz because that’s the music my parents were listening to. My dad showed me the first thing I ever learned: I was playing the left-hand part and he played the right.” The two have performed together on occasion as well.

To date, Kyle has released nine solo records and worked on a few compilations and soundtracks. Eagle-eyed viewers of Clint’s films will know Kyle has worked on loads of ’em. Kyle was a composer for Mystic River, Million Dollar Baby, and Gran Torino to name only a few. He’s also acted in a number of his father’s films, perhaps most notably as Clint’s fictional son in The Outlaw Josey Wales.

Clint Eastwood Keeps It In The Family

It doesn’t look like Clint pressured his son to become an actor, but he was happy for Kyle to pursue the craft. Clint’s son Scott would also take up acting in earnest, and he’s been very successful at it. Like Kyle, he appeared in some films besides his father before moving more toward blockbusters like Suicide Squad and The Fate of the Furious.

The whole family came together for Invictus. Clint’s 2009 film featured Scott in a small role while Kyle was the composer. Kyle personally scouted local musicians in South Africa to make sure he got it right.

What’s He Up To Now?

Kyle is still performing as he has for over twenty years. Earlier this week he performed at a jazz festival in Tournai, Belgium. He’s currently touring Europe, with dates lined up everywhere from Lisbonne to Versailles.

It’s not easy being the son of a celebrity, but Kyle appears to be doing pretty darn well for himself. With his father’s help and his jazz bass, he’s carved out his own career.

