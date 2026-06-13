6 ‘House of the Dragon’ Stars Who You’ve Seen in Major Shows Before

House of the Dragon may have introduced viewers to a new generation of Targaryens, Velaryons, and Hightowers, but many of the show’s biggest stars were already familiar faces long before they arrived in Westeros.

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From acclaimed dramas to beloved sci-fi adventures, these actors built impressive résumés before stepping into the world of dragons and dynastic warfare.

Here are six House of the Dragon stars you’ve definitely seen before.

Matt Smith

Before playing the unpredictable Prince Daemon Targaryen, Matt Smith became a household name as the Eleventh Doctor in the iconic Doctor Who franchise.

His energetic performance earned him a devoted fan base and helped launch an international career. He later appeared in The Crown as Prince Philip.

Olivia Cooke

As Alicent Hightower, Olivia Cooke commands attention in nearly every scene.

Many viewers first noticed her in Bates Motel, where she played Emma Decody. She also starred in Ready Player One, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Rhys Ifans

King Viserys’ Hand, Otto Hightower, comes to life through veteran actor Rhys Ifans.

Long before plotting political strategy in King’s Landing, he appeared in the romantic comedy Notting Hill and portrayed Dr. Curt Connors in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Paddy Considine

Paddy Considine earned widespread praise for his portrayal of King Viserys I Targaryen.

Television fans may recognize him from Peaky Blinders, while film audiences know him from acclaimed movies including The Bourne Ultimatum and Hot Fuzz.

Eve Best

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen’s steely determination comes courtesy of Eve Best.

Before mounting a dragon, she earned recognition as Dr. Eleanor O’Hara in the medical drama Nurse Jackie and appeared in several prestigious stage and television productions, including The King’s Speech.

Steve Toussaint

Sea Snake leader Corlys Velaryon became one of the series’ standout characters thanks to Steve Toussaint.

Genre fans may remember him from Doctor Who and It’s a Sin.

House of Dragon? More like ‘House of Celebrities.’ Many of the show’s cast have years or decades of acting experience, and it shows in their incredible performances.