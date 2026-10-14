Classic Rock Band’s Drummer Speaks out After Mid-Concert Emergency

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo is thanking fans for their well wishes after suffering a medical emergency during a recent performance.

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Castronovo shared the message on his Facebook page.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love, concern, well wishes, messages and texts over the past couple of days,” he wrote. “While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone personally, please know how much your kindness and support mean to me.”

“TULSA, I’m so sorry I couldn’t finish the show with you all. Thank you to Jonathan Cain, Neal Schon and everyone at the BOK Center for lifting me up in prayer that night. Hearing about that touched my heart deeply.”

He then assured fans that he would be performing in San Antonio.

Deen Castronovo attends 2014 Commitment To A Cure Awards Gala on Nov. 18, 2014 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Arthritis Foundation – Pacific Region)

Castronovo fell ill during Journey’s concert on Oct. 9 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, causing the legendary band to stop the show, Tulsa World reported.

According to the outlet, keyboardist Jonathan Cain alerted the crowd that there was an issue after two songs.

“We’re very sorry. We’re hoping it’s only a delay, but please — I’m sorry. Don’t worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you,” he said.

After ten minutes, guitarist Neal Schon returned to the stage, telling the audience that Castronovo was taken to the hospital. He then announced that his drum tech, Steve Toomey, would be taking over for the rest of the concert.

“This concert is for Deen. I think he’s going to be fine,” Schon said.

At the end of the concert, singer Arnel Pineda told the crowd Castronovo “will be back soon.”