Classic Comedy Series Returns to Broadcast TV for 1st Time in Decades

Classic cartoon fans, rejoice! After decades of not being on U.S. television, Hanna-Barbera cartoon The Quick Draw McGraw Show is back on the air.

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MeTV Toons began airing the show as a part of their evening lineup on September 21, they said in a news release. MeTV Toons is the only TV network where you can watch classic and new classic cartoons.

Hanna-Barbera

The newly restored The Quick Draw McGraw Show is the tentpole of their new fall programming. Other new additions include the 90s Sonic the Hedgehog cartoon and Heathcliff.

“Along with Huckleberry Hound and Yogi Bear, Quick Draw McGraw was one of the highlights of Hanna-Barbera’s tremendous impact on made for TV cartoon,” Neal Sabin, vice-chairman Weigel Broadcasting Co., who owns MeTV Toons, said in the news release.

“Because of rights and materials issues, the show has not been available for broadcast and greater distribution in years. Warner Bros. Discovery painstakingly produced a stellar restoration of the series including opens, closes and of course the cartoon segments featuring not only Quick Draw, but Snooper and Blabber and Augie Doggie and Doggie Daddy. This series has been the most requested and anticipated by our viewers, and we are thrilled to bring it to them on MeTV Toons.”

The Quick Draw McGraw Show airs weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT and 4:30 p.m. central. Find out if you get MeTV Toons here.