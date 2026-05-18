Another Sentence Handed Down in Matthew Perry Death Case

A federal judge in Los Angeles sentenced Erik Fleming to two years in prison for supplying ketamine linked to the 2023 overdose death of actor Matthew Perry, marking the latest conviction in the high-profile case surrounding the Friends star’s death.

Videos by Suggest

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett handed down the sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court after Fleming pleaded guilty in 2024 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death, per The Associated Press.

Prosecutors said Fleming acted as a middleman who connected Perry to drug dealer Jasveen Sangha and helped deliver the ketamine that ultimately killed the actor.

Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at age 54 after suffering the acute effects of ketamine and drowning in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home, according to authorities. The actor had publicly discussed his long struggle with addiction and mental health issues before his death.

During the sentencing hearing, Fleming expressed remorse for his actions. “It’s truly a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” Fleming told the court. “I’m haunted by the mistakes I made.”

Erik Fleming Worked As A Licensed Drug Addiction Counselor

Federal prosecutors argued that Fleming bore significant responsibility because he worked as a licensed drug addiction counselor and understood the dangers of substance abuse.

Court filings stated that Fleming supplied dozens of ketamine vials to Perry’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who later administered the injections to the actor.

Fleming faced a possible sentence of up to 25 years in prison, but prosecutors recommended a shorter term after he cooperated with investigators and helped authorities build cases against other defendants. Judge Garnett also sentenced him to three years of supervised release and ordered him to surrender within 45 days.

The sentencing marks the fourth conviction in the investigation into Perry’s death. Earlier this year, alleged dealer Jasveen Sangha, whom prosecutors labeled the “Ketamine Queen,” received a 15-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug charges tied to the case. Two doctors connected to the illegal ketamine distribution network also received sentences.