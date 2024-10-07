Cissy Houston, Grammy-Winning Singer and Mother of Whitney Houston, Dead at 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy-winning singer and mother of Whitney Houston, has died. She was 91.

Houston’s daughter-in-law, Pat Houston, confirmed the singer’s death to The Associated Press, revealing that she died Monday morning in her New Jersey home. She was under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease at the time of her passing.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family,” Pat said in a statement.

“Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”

A celebrated gospel artist, Cissy Houston was part of the Sweet Inspirations alongside Doris Troy and Dee Dee Warwick, Houston’s niece.

Her first Grammy win came in 1997, when her album Face to Face scored best traditional soul gospel album. The following year, she won again, this time with He Leadeth Me.

Houston’s death comes 12 years after the tragic death of her daughter Whitney, who passed in 2012 at just 48 years old after an accidental drowning.

Cissy Houston Fans Pay Tribute to the Late Singer

Following news of her death, fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late Cissy Houston.

“Cissy Houston raised an outstanding daughter, may her legacy continue to progress society,” one fan wrote. “Heaven must be even a more glorious place with: Aretha, Whitney, Cissy, Aaliyah, Natalie Cole, Tina and so many other angelic voices,” another said.

Together again ❤️ Rest in peace Cissy Houston 🕊️

“She suffered so much heartbreak and loss. I’m glad she’s finally at peace,” one fan said. “RIP..My condolences to family friends and fans..May her memory be a blessing to all..” another wrote.