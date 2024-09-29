‘Blade’ Star and Grammy Winner Kris Kristofferson Dies at 88

Actor and singer Kris Kristofferson has tragically died. He was 88 years old.

Kristofferson’s passing was first reported by PEOPLE via one of the actor’s representatives. That representative claims Kristofferson died “peacefully” on September 28 at his home in Maui.

No cause of death is available at this time.

The time Kris Kristofferson consoled Sinead O'Connor after she was booed mercilessly for telling the truth on SNL in 1992.



It costs nothing to be a decent human being.



God speed Kris Kristofferson. pic.twitter.com/AL82wb7lTQ — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 29, 2024

Actor and Singer Kris Kristofferson Dead at 88

A representative released a statement from Kristofferson’s family to PEOPLE.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home,” the statement began. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson lived quite a full life. On top of being a renowned actor, he was also a Grammy-winning singer and Golden Gloves boxer. As if that wasn’t enough, Kristofferson was a Rhodes scholar, author, and U.S. Army veteran.

RIP to Kris Kristofferson, who lived one of the most fascinating lives. Found this pre-fame Kristoffer in an old Sports Illustrated where he’d already been a boxer, newspaper editor and rugby star before he headed off to college to study writing. pic.twitter.com/9aq7yAgTFZ — Dave Wilson (@dwil) September 29, 2024

“RIP to Kris Kristofferson, who lived one of the most fascinating lives. Found this pre-fame Kristoffer in an old Sports Illustrated where he’d already been a boxer, newspaper editor, and rugby star before he headed off to college to study writing,” one fan wrote on X.