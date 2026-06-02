Chud the Builder Makes Plea in Court Over Previously Seized Ford Truck

While dealing with his own legal woes, Chud the Build makes an emotional plea in court to have his previously seized Ford truck returned for his fiancée’s sake.

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According to court records obtained by TMZ, the celebrity streamer asked for his 2018 White Ford F250 to be returned after it was taken into custody by law enforcement when he was arrested after a shooting incident outside a Tennessee courthouse.

Chud was notably taken into custody following the incident and charged with criminal attempt: murder, employing a firearm during dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

In his plea, Chud states that the truck was not contraband or evidence in the arrest. He also stated that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office continues to hold his vehicle “without legal justification,” which is leading to “hardship” for him and his fiancée, who needs the truck to get around.

Meanwhile, Chud’s initial bond of $1.25 million was recently lowered to $1 million after he claimed bond companies were “afraid” to be involved in the case.

Chud Was at the Courthouse For a Hearing Over HIs Previously Arrest at a Nashville Restaurant

Before his arrest in the shooting incident, Chud was at the courthouse for a hearing over his arrest after an incident at Nashville’s Bob’s Steak & Chop House.

After he was repeatedly told not to stream his meal, Chud was confronted by the restaurant employees, who refused him service. Law enforcement arrived on the scene after the streamer refused to pay for his meal, which cost more than $350.

Following his arrest, Chud took to X to vent about the incident and shared his side of the story.

“I partially ate the two appetizers I ordered,” he said while trying to justify not paying his bill. “Never got my meal, and couldn’t enjoy or finish the food I did get. [The staff] said on camera, ‘Ok, just go then.’ He’s mad I called him short.”

He went on to claim that he spent 13 hours in police custody while making racist comments about others in jail. “They put me in the gen pop processing room with everyone, and 90% of the blacks loved me,” Chud wrote. “A few even went as far as to stand up for me against the others who started to chimp out.”

He then alleged, “FBI and domestic terrorist detectives interviewed me for about 2 hours before they took me for booking, asking if I was part of some organization. ‘No sir, I’m just a dude with a camera.’”





